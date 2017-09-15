x
Life

Arizona fall festival roundup: Everything you need to know

Where to go and what to see this autumn in the Grand Canyon State.

PHOENIX — As pumpkin flavors begin to crop up on drink menus and people dream of changing leaves, Arizona residents may be short on cooler weather but not on fun. 

Below is a roundup of fall festivals all across the state — take it from us, these events are so ‘gourd,’ you won’t want to wait until Halloween to trick or treat yo’self to tickets. 

AVONDALE

CHANDLER

CLARKDALE

  • Ales on Rails

    • Sept. 12- Oct. 31, 2023, 1 p.m. departure

    • Tickets → $149 per person

FOUNTAIN HILLS

GILBERT

  • Gilbert Days Music Festival 

    • Nov. 17-18, 2023 4-9 p.m. 

    • Tickets → $5 if purchased prior to the event, $10 at the gate, children 12 years and under are free 

LITCHFIELD PARK

MESA

PHOENIX

  • Phoenix Greek Festival 

    • Oct. 6-8, 2023 (5-10 p.m. / 11 a.m.-10 p.m. / 11 a.m.-6p.m.)

    • Tickets → $7.31 online, $5 in person / Parking → free at Charles Scwab, $10 at church parking lot 

  • Phoenix Pride Festival

    • Oct. 21-22, 2023, 12-9 p.m. 

    • Tickets → $34 for 1-day general admission, active military and children under 12 receive free admission, $15 for 13-17, former military and 55+, and if the ticket price is economically taxing, one can sign up to volunteer for a minimum of four hours to receive free admission

  • 12th Annual Dia de Los Muertos Phoenix Festival

    • Oct. 29, starts at 2 p.m. 

    • No ticket information online 

  • Arizona Fall Fest 2023

    • Nov. 4, 2023 10 a.m.-4:00 p.m. 

    • Free admission, paid experiences inside

  • Phoenix Pizza Festival 

    • Nov. 11-12, 2023 (11 a.m.-6 p.m. / 11 a.m.-4p.m.)

    • Tickets → General admission is $16 

  • Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts

    • Nov. 18, 2023, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 

    • Free admission 

  • Phoenix Flea

    • Nov. 25, 2023, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

    • Free admission 

SCOTTSDALE

TEMPE

