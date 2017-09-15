Arizona fall festival roundup: Everything you need to know

Where to go and what to see this autumn in the Grand Canyon State.

PHOENIX — As pumpkin flavors begin to crop up on drink menus and people dream of changing leaves, Arizona residents may be short on cooler weather but not on fun.

Below is a roundup of fall festivals all across the state — take it from us, these events are so ‘gourd,’ you won’t want to wait until Halloween to trick or treat yo’self to tickets.

AVONDALE

Goldrush Music Festival Oct. 7-8, 2023, doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets: $99.50 for single day ticket



The Sonoran Sky is the limit 🎴🌠 pic.twitter.com/npnXF1RYW6 — Goldrush Music Fest (@GoldrushFestAZ) August 16, 2023

CHANDLER

CLARKDALE

Ales on Rails Sept. 12- Oct. 31, 2023, 1 p.m. departure Tickets → $149 per person



FOUNTAIN HILLS

Fountain Hills Festival of Arts and Crafts Nov. 10-12, 2023 No ticket information on website



GILBERT

Gilbert Days Music Festival Nov. 17-18, 2023 4-9 p.m. Tickets → $5 if purchased prior to the event, $10 at the gate, children 12 years and under are free



LITCHFIELD PARK

Litchfield Park Festival of the Arts Nov. 4-5, 2023, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission and parking all weekend, paid tickets for experiences



MESA

PHOENIX

Arizona State Fair Sept. 23-Oct. 29 Tickets → $15 for adults // Parking → $8-30



🎉Tell your Fair buddy to hold your funnel cake because we're offering 2 for $23 admission tickets!

🎟️ Click the link below and use the promo code: FAIRISLIFE

🤩Snag this deal before Fri, June 2 at 11:59pm

📅 The #azstatefair is happening Sept 22 - Oct 29https://t.co/pUyLlvYa4Q pic.twitter.com/IV0DiDNE5s — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) May 23, 2023

SCOTTSDALE

Celebrate the Red, White, and Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships on Saturday, November 4th. Enjoy variations of on and off-field entertainment from the moment gates open until after the sun goes down. Buy tickets to #ThePoloParty using the link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/Ch2PKIcrph — The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships (@ThePoloParty) July 4, 2023

AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews Nov. 18, 2023, 2-5 p.m. Tickets → General admission $60



TEMPE

Four Peaks & Tempe Sister Cities Oktoberfest Oct. 13-15 (5 p.m.-12 a.m. / 10 a.m.-12a.m. / 10 a.m./8 p.m.) Tickets → $16 for presale admission, free admission on Sunday



When you attend the 50th year of Four Peaks Oktoberfest, you're supporting Tempe Sister Cities 🙌



Learn more about the organization and purchase your tickets for this year's festival by clicking the link in our bio! pic.twitter.com/SBLKzNKTxj — Four Peaks Oktoberfest (@FourPeaksOkto) August 18, 2023

Phoenix/Tempe Water Lantern Festival Nov. 11, 2023, 3-7 p.m. Tickets → general admission for adults starts at $26.98



