Arizona fall festival roundup: Everything you need to know

PHOENIX — As pumpkin flavors begin to crop up on drink menus and people dream of changing leaves, Arizona residents may be short on cooler weather but not on fun.
Below is a roundup of fall festivals all across the state — take it from us, these events are so ‘gourd,’ you won’t want to wait until Halloween to trick or treat yo’self to tickets.
AVONDALE
Oct. 7-8, 2023, doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets: $99.50 for single day ticket
CHANDLER
12th Annual Rockin’ Taco Street Festival
Sept. 23, 2023, 12-9 p.m.
Tickets → $15 for 13 & over, 12 & under are free
24th Annual Mariachi & Folklorico Festival
Oct. 7, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Tickets → $48-88
CLARKDALE
Sept. 12- Oct. 31, 2023, 1 p.m. departure
Tickets → $149 per person
FOUNTAIN HILLS
Fountain Hills Festival of Arts and Crafts
Nov. 10-12, 2023
No ticket information on website
GILBERT
Nov. 17-18, 2023 4-9 p.m.
Tickets → $5 if purchased prior to the event, $10 at the gate, children 12 years and under are free
LITCHFIELD PARK
Litchfield Park Festival of the Arts
Nov. 4-5, 2023, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free admission and parking all weekend, paid tickets for experiences
MESA
Mesa Arts Center Season Kickoff Festival
Sept. 8, 2023 // 6-10 p.m.
Free admission
Oct. 14, 2023, 5-9 p.m.
Free admission
Oct. 21-22, 2023, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free admission
PHOENIX
Sept. 23-Oct. 29
Tickets → $15 for adults // Parking → $8-30
Oct. 6-8, 2023 (5-10 p.m. / 11 a.m.-10 p.m. / 11 a.m.-6p.m.)
Tickets → $7.31 online, $5 in person / Parking → free at Charles Scwab, $10 at church parking lot
Oct. 21-22, 2023, 12-9 p.m.
Tickets → $34 for 1-day general admission, active military and children under 12 receive free admission, $15 for 13-17, former military and 55+, and if the ticket price is economically taxing, one can sign up to volunteer for a minimum of four hours to receive free admission
12th Annual Dia de Los Muertos Phoenix Festival
Oct. 29, starts at 2 p.m.
No ticket information online
Nov. 4, 2023 10 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Free admission, paid experiences inside
Nov. 11-12, 2023 (11 a.m.-6 p.m. / 11 a.m.-4p.m.)
Tickets → General admission is $16
Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts
Nov. 18, 2023, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Free admission
Nov. 25, 2023, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free admission
SCOTTSDALE
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
Sept. 15-17
Tickets → $8 online/$10 at-the-gate
Free Family Fun Action & Adventure Festival
Sept. 30, 2023, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Free admission
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
Friday October 27-29, 2023
Tickets → $22 for adult general admission, $17 for kids 3-13 years old, kids 2 and under are free
Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival
October 28-29, 2023, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free admission, $30-45 for Wine Garden tickets
Canal Convergence | The Power of Play
Nov. 3-12
More information coming soon
Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships
Nov. 4, 2023, 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tickets → General admission starts at $45
Nov. 18, 2023, 2-5 p.m.
Tickets → General admission $60
TEMPE
Four Peaks & Tempe Sister Cities Oktoberfest
Oct. 13-15 (5 p.m.-12 a.m. / 10 a.m.-12a.m. / 10 a.m./8 p.m.)
Tickets → $16 for presale admission, free admission on Sunday
Phoenix/Tempe Water Lantern Festival
Nov. 11, 2023, 3-7 p.m.
Tickets → general admission for adults starts at $26.98
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
12News Digital Exclusives
Go beyond the TV broadcast and learn more about unique Arizona stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe for more digital-exclusive content!