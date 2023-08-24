Mesa's oldest movie house to get historic landmark status ahead of 100th anniversary

The Mesa City Council has recently reviewed a request to designate The Nile Theater as a local historic landmark. The property was built in 1924.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa's oldest movie theater is expected to be designated as a local historic landmark ahead of the property's 100th anniversary.

Built in 1924 near Main and Center streets, The Nile Theater has been a prominent fixture to Mesa's downtown scene for many years and now the owners want to protect the integrity of the 99-year-old building.

The Mesa City Council recently gave initial approval of an ordinance that will rezone the theater with a historic landmark overlay, which will preserve the property's architectural characteristics.

Constructed at a time when the world had a fascination for ancient Egypt, The Nile initially displayed an aesthetic that was reflective of the popular Art Deco and Egyptian motifs seen in other buildings from this era.

The theater was notably the first known "air-cooled" building in Arizona and served as inspiration for other entertainment venues in the Valley.

"The construction of the Nile Theater inspired the construction of other theaters within the Valley, including the Orpheum Theater that was built four years later in Phoenix," city records state.

Aside from changes to the theater's marquee and box office structure, the property still looks quite reminiscent of how it looked when it opened nearly a century ago.

The movie theater closed in the 1950s as the Valley started to expand and develop, but it reopened decades later as a popular attraction for live concerts.

The Nile still operates today as a music venue and coffee shop.

The council is expected to vote on the ordinance again at its next scheduled meeting.

PHOENIX AND ARIZONA HISTORY