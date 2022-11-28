Nothing else matters when Metallica is coming to State Farm Stadium

Metallica's M72 world tour will be stopping right here in Arizona. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Get ready to ride the lightning to State Farm Stadium, because Metallica is coming to Phoenix!

The legendary rock band is making stops all across Europe and North America as part of their M72 world tour with two concerts right here in Arizona.

The tour will stop in Glendale for two nights at State Farm Stadium on Friday, Sep. 1, and Sunday, Sep. 3, 2023.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Each 'No Repeat Weekend' will feature two completely different setlists and support lineups. If you get a two-day ticket, you won't have to hear the same songs twice.

And with sandman entering Arizona next year, tickets are going on sale soon:

Metallica Fan Club ticket presales open Nov. 30

Two-day ticket sales open Dec. 2

One-day ticket sales open Jan. 20

Fans will also get the chance to pre-order the band's new 72 Seasons album on vinyl or CD.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. The foundation provides grants to career and technical education programs in the US, combats food insecurity, and provides money to disaster relief efforts wolrdwide.

For further information including fan club presales, enhanced experiences and more, go to metallica.com/m72-info. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

Don't miss out on your chance to see this iconic metal band.

Today in AZ