Woman accused of animal abuse now free, MCAO sends case back to Chandler PD

Chandler police submitted more than 100 counts against McLaughlin for animal abuse and cruelty, and vulnerable adult abuse, police say.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The woman accused of abusing and neglecting 55 special needs dogs, along with her elderly mother, at her Chandler home, was released from custody Wednesday morning.

April McLaughlin walked free at 3 a.m. and was released on her own recognizance after the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) sent the case back to the Chandler Police Department for more investigation.

Investigators had submitted 111 counts against McLaughlin after taking her into custody Friday night. She operated the Special Needs Animal Welfare League out of her home near Copper and Pecos roads.

Police arrested her under 55 misdemeanor counts of animal abuse, 55 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and one felony count of vulnerable adult abuse toward her mother, who also lived at the home.

The MCAO dropped the submitted charges and told 12News they sent the case back to Chandler investigators for more evidence on the felony charge, and said on the animal misdemeanor charges must be upgraded with evidence to felonies or go to the Chandler Municipal Court.

“It’s disappointing to hear,” said Rebecca Arizmendi, who volunteers for the Yaqui Animal Rescue.

Yaqui Animal Rescue is a Texas organization that became concerned when Butters, a dog who was paralyzed from the waist down and sent to McLaughlin in June, appeared to be neglected and skinnier than normal.

Arizmendi began investigating after she said McLaughlin would not respond to their calls or messages inquiring about Butters' health. It was her efforts that led Chandler police to begin the criminal investigation.

“I’m hoping that the Chandler Police Department is still conducting an investigation with the Arizona Humane Society and that they’re building their case,” Arizmendi told 12News.

After McLaughlin was released, 12News made multiple attempts to reach her but was unsuccessful. The Chandler Police Department also did not respond to several requests for comment.

Witnesses told 12News McLaughlin returned to her home around 4:30 a.m. and took her car, which was parked in the driveway when 12News crews saw police arrive Friday night to execute the search warrant at her home.

During the search, an industrial hygienist deemed the air quality to be so poor that members of the fire department had to dress in a self-contained breathing apparatus to enter the home, court documents said.

The property was condemned due to poor air quality and condition of the home, which according to arresting documents, included feces and urine in all the kennels where the disabled dogs were, along with the walls inside the home.

A chain-linked fence was placed around the property. Rescue groups made a memorial and placed pictures of dogs — dogs they gave to McLaughlin with the promise she would take care of them — along the fence with flowers.

On Sunday the fence was taken down, though it is unclear why. Antonia Martinez, who lives next to McLaughlin’s home, said the workers who removed the fence placed the flowers in a bush next to the front door.

“She knocked over trashcans supposedly, knocked over all the vases, and took all the dog pictures down,” Martinez said about McLaughlin’s visit to her home Wednesday morning.

Martinez said she still smells foul odors coming from the home.

“It still stinks,” Martinez said. “I had the exterminator out here again yesterday spraying chemicals trying to get rid of the flies.”

Despite the smell and flies, Martinez said she is grateful that after multiple complaints, the disabled dogs are no longer at McLaughlin’s home.

“I know they’re safe now and we don’t have to listen to them cry anymore and bark like that,” Martinez said. “They are finally safe.”

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office tells 12News McLaughlin was released under no restrictions.

The 50 dogs remain under the care of the Arizona Humane Society. The agency announced Tuesday that five dogs had to be put to sleep because they “were suffering horrifically.”

12News learned McLaughlin has until Oct. 2, the end of business day, to request a hearing if she wants to get back custody of the dogs.

