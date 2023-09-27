Police investigating possible animal cruelty in Gilbert after several dogs found in need of medical attention at home

Police said the investigation began when officers were called to a home near Ray and Lindsay roads on Sept. 13 about an "animal problem."

GILBERT, Ariz. — Police are investigating possible animal cruelty at a Gilbert property after responding to a welfare check a few weeks ago.

The Gilbert Police Department said the investigation began when officers were called to a home near Ray and Lindsay roads on Sept. 13 about an "animal problem."

Officers found the people who lived in the home were in the process of moving. They told officers they had "rehomed" their dogs and they were no longer at the home, according to police.

Police notified the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) of the incident as a precautionary measure for a follow-up.

On Sept. 23, police were again called to the home. At this time, officers found several dogs "needing medical care and attention."

AHS was immediately notified "'due to the severity of the situation."

AHS said limited resources were available to help the dogs because of a "neighboring incident."

"The dogs that did not need immediate care were left on the premises as instructed, with those who needed care sent to local veterinarian clinics," police said.

Police provided the remaining dogs with clean water while waiting for AHS's response to the incident the following day.

Police said as of Sept. 26 an active animal cruelty investigation is underway.

"At the completion of AHS' written review of the incident, investigators will determine if there is enough probable cause to forward charges to the Gilbert Prosecutor's Office for review," police said.

>> This is a developing story; additional details with be added as they become available.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

