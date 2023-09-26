5 dogs rescued in Chandler abuse case had to be put to sleep, Arizona Humane Society says

Five dogs described as "suffering horrifically" by the Arizona Humane Society were put to sleep after being rescued from April McLaughlin's home last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous broadcast.

Several dogs described as "suffering horrifically" by the Arizona Humane Society were put to sleep after being rescued from a Chandler home last week, the humane society said in an update on the abuse case Tuesday.

The five euthanized dogs were among 55 dogs rescued from the home of April McLaughlin on Friday.

McLaughlin ran a special-needs animal rescue, the Special Needs Animal Welfare League, out of her home and is accused of abuse and neglect of the dogs.

Five dead puppies were also found in the house's freezer, court records show.

Horrendous conditions inside the home

Court documents revealed that the majority of the dogs seized from the home "were in need of immediate medical attention due to the various injuries to their limbs, paws, tails, eyes, mouth, hind quarters and genitals."

McLaughlin's arrest followed weeks of complaints from neighbors with concerns about hoarding conditions and smells coming from the home.

When McLaughlin's home was searched on Sept. 22, the conditions in the house were so bad that officers conducting the search had to treat the scene as a hazmat situation because of the strong odor coming from the home, the Chandler Police Department said.

Documents further detailed conditions in the home.

"Several crates were stack[ed] with animals inside. The animals were sitting or laying on puppy pads and towels that were caked with urine and feces. None of the animals had access to water in home, in the backyard or inside the crates. The ground and walls of the residence were covered in urine and feces."

McLaughlin's house has since been condemned.

McLaughlin's charges include:

55 counts of animal abuse-neglect which is a class one misdemeanor.

55 counts of cruelty to animals-failure to provide medical care which is also a class one misdemeanor.

One count of vulnerable adult abuse, which is a class two felony.

Elder abuse

The charge of elder abuse was added after McLaughlin's elderly mother was discovered to be living in the home.

"April has knowingly, for the past three years, placed her mother in circumstances likely to produce death or serious physical injury," court documents said.

McLaughlin's mother was found sitting on the couch inside the home. She told investigators she had slept on the couch for the past three years because the bedrooms of the home were used to house dogs.

The woman said she had moved in with her daughter in 2020 after suffering a stroke.

According to documents, the woman is not under the care of a doctor and has not seen a health care provider for at least six months.

Additionally, the woman said McLaughlin took control of all of her finances and is the only one with access to her bank account.

Timeline:

Sept. 8: Someone reported a hoarding situation and failing to provide medical care. An officer took the report and went to the home where they noticed the smell of urine through the closed door. The officer was unable to make contact with the owner.

Sept. 12: The Humane Society entered the home with consent from the homeowner. They reported seeing 25-30 dogs inside and identified five dogs that needed to be seen for veterinary care.

Sept. 12-18: Police said the owner took the five dogs to the vet

Sept. 20: The police department’s animal abuse liaison spoke to the homeowner and advised additional follow-up needed to be conducted for three of the dogs due to their conditions. The follow-up with the vet was scheduled for Sept. 22 for one of the dogs, and Sept. 26 for the remaining two.

Sept. 21: A 15-year-old was arrested for trespassing after he entered the yard of the home to check on a dog.

Sept. 22: The veterinarian expressed concerns to police that had not yet been reported. A search warrant was obtained. April McLaughlin was arrested in connection to the case.

Meanwhile, officials with the humane society said they are working with the Chandler police and the Maricopa County Attorney General’s office to ensure justice is served.

Up to Speed