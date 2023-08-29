Phoenix residents can now be cited for using chains to restrain dogs

The city has updated its animal cruelty ordinance to revise how dog owners are able to restrain their pets.

PHOENIX — Phoenix residents who don't provide adequate shelter or safely restrain their pets can now face penalties from the city.

The City of Phoenix announced this week it had updated its animal cruelty codes to better protect dogs from being subjected to adverse living conditions. One revision changes the city's definition of "adequate shelter" for a pet.

"Adequate shelter must protect the animal from extreme weather conditions, have adequate ventilation and drainage, and maintained in a manner which minimizes the risk of disease, investigations, or parasites," the ordinance now reads.

The city's codes were also updated to ban chains from being used to restrain dogs. Phoenix's definition of a restraint now means "a rope, tether, leash, cable, or other device other than a chain that attaches a dog to a stationary object."

Those who violate this city code may be cited and be forced to pay a financial penalty.

Phoenix chose to make the code changes after receiving input from animal welfare organizations.

The updated city codes can be read here.

Adequate shelter is now required in the updated City Ordinance to protect animals.

Shelter must protect animals from extreme weather conditions.

Call 602-262-6151 to make a report of an animal without adequate shelter.

For more information: https://t.co/axlS8JgIrY pic.twitter.com/uNPnpFec9U — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 29, 2023

