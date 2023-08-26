1,600 opioid overdose kits distributed at Phoenix public libraries in one week

The City of Phoenix recently rolled out a new program, increasing access to naloxone overdose kits for people in the community to fight the opioid crisis.

PHOENIX — The numbers are hard to hear. Nearly 1,000 people died from opioid overdoses in Phoenix last year alone, accounting for over half of all overdose deaths in Maricopa County.

Recently, to help prevent overdoses from opioids like fentanyl, the City of Phoenix rolled out a program to help provide better access to naloxone overdose kits by offering them at the city's 17 public libraries.

But just a short time later those kits are now hard to come by.

The program started on Aug. 14 and quickly every library ran out of the initial supply of 1,600 kits.

“I certainly was surprised by the numbers that we did see go out the door and the interest,” said Nicole Witt, the public health advisor for the City of Phoenix Office of Public Health. “But we knew there was a demand and an interest which is why the program exists."

“It definitely is a large issue and a concern,” she added.

“We thought if we provide a service, and we provide something that the community has expressed a need for, then we expect a positive response,” said Lee Franklin with Phoenix Public Library.

She wasn’t as surprised, considering they have a lot of experience providing resources to the community.

“Like we did with COVID, during the pandemic with COVID at-home testing kits,” said Franklin.

She anticipated a lot of people would take advantage of this life-saving resource.

“Public libraries get visited by the broader community,” said Franklin. “So, all of those people, moms, parents, people who are users.”

Because there’s no age requirement or ID required, she said people don’t have to check in with the library staff or use their library card.

“We’re happy to see the engagement with our community,” Witt added.

She said there’s a lot of stigma associated with naloxone, as a medication and overdose in general, but this program leads to education and some understanding.

“For those reasons, we’re not concerned,” said Witt.

Right now, they’re working to restock libraries when they run out.

“We will have those peaks and valleys as we work through the program,” she said.

But so far, the program is serving its purpose.

“Creating opportunity within every neighborhood,” said Witt. “And also, de-stigmatizing and making sure that there’s low barrier to access for the general public.”

The program is just one approach to the city’s ongoing opioid crisis response plan.

It’s still to be determined just how many free kits will be distributed and the overall cost each month.

