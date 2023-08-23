Historical lithograph shows Phoenix in 1885, just 4 years after becoming a city

A lithograph from 1885 shows the tiny town as it was just picking up steam.

PHOENIX — Can you imagine it? A tiny town on the river, surrounded by mountains and farmland and not much else. It seems farfetched compared to how much Phoenix has grown, but the city really did start off small.

This lithograph, a special kind of printed image, gives us a bird's-eye view of Phoenix as it was in 1885, nearly 140 years ago.

Official Phoenix historian Steve Schumacher mapped out some of the locations that this lithograph shows us. You can see the first proper school house built in Phoenix, as well as the city cemetery.

Tucked away just beside the river is the city's Catholic church. Although it's not the same building, the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Basilica now stands on that land -- continuing over a century of religious use of the property.

Back then, each north-south street was named after a different Native American tribe, but that was changed in the early 1890s to the numbers that we use today.

You can find an interactive view of the lithograph on the Library of Congress website. Check out the references in the bottom left corner of the lithograph to see if there are any places you still recognize!

