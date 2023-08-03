Motorist unknowingly picked up bobcat on drive to Gila Bend

A motorist noticed the bobcat inside their engine compartment and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was sent out to help remove the animal.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GILA BEND, Ariz — A bobcat recently got a ride to Gila Bend but needed some help from some sheriff's deputies to get back into the wild.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a motorist was driving to work when they unknowingly hit a bobcat and later noticed the wild animal lodged inside their engine compartment after parking the vehicle.

MCSO deputies and Arizona Game and Fish officials were called out to assist in sedating the bobcat and removing it from the driver's car. The bobcat was successfully extracted without injuries and released back into the wild, MCSO said.

Arizonans shouldn't try helping wildlife in distress alone. If residents find animals needing help, they're encouraged to call Game and Fish at 623-236-7201.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.