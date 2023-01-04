Arizona man attacked by bobcat, animal at large

The man was attacked Wednesday morning and sustained scratches on his arm and leg, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning Pinal County residents about a bobcat that's at large after attacking a Saddlebrooke man.

The resident was attacked by the animal Wednesday morning at about 8:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of East Flower Ridge Drive. Game and Fish said the man sustained some cuts and is being treated for possible rabies.

Anyone in the area who sees the bobcat is encouraged to stay away from the animal and call 623-236-7201.

Saddlebrooke man attacked by a bobcat 8:23 am today at his home in the 67000 block of E. Flower Ridge Drive. Cuts to right leg & left arm. Victim now getting treatment for rabies, which is suspected. Bobcat at large; if seen in area call 623-236-7201 ASAP & stay away. File photo. pic.twitter.com/5eU07RRM6A — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) January 4, 2023

