Teen treated for rabies after coyote pup bite in Arizona

Arizona Game and Fish said a teenager was reportedly trying to rescue the small coyote and ended up getting bit.

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — A coyote pup reportedly bit a teenager who was trying to "rescue" the small animal last week, Arizona Game and Fish officials said.

The teen was bit last Friday in Sahuarita after believing the baby coyote had been abandoned. Game and Fish said the coyote's mother had likely left the baby unattended briefly so she could feed.

AZGAFD said the coyote pup was put down and its brain tested for rabies, which is their governing policy for attacks involving humans. Too much time had elapsed for it to have been reunited with its mother, the agency added.

The teen's being treated for possible rabies exposure and AZGAFD reminded Arizonans to call 623-236-7201 if they find a wild animal in distress.

Leave Baby Wildlife Alone: A coyote pup that bit a Sahuarita teen Fri. after she tried to “rescue” it as abandoned. The pup’s mother likely left it unattended briefly so that she could feed. Teen now being treated for rabies. Call 623-236-7201 first about wildlife in distress. pic.twitter.com/yW1UeFAnwh — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) June 19, 2023

