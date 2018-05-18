Michael Wong, 12 Today's featured chef from Intercontinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco, showed Paul how to make Dungess crab salad rolls.

Here is the recipe for you to make at home for yourself. Enjoy!

This Friday, Paul Gerke showed all the reasons why tourists go to San Francisco during the summer.

You also have the opportunity to win a "Where is Gerke Going?" t-shirt.

ENTER HERE (Contest runs until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 18.)

Ingredients:

Brioche – full loaf

Crab

Mayonnaise

Salt

Pepper

Chives or Parsley

Celery, chopped

Egg (for egg wash)

Method:

1) Mix crab, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and chives in a bowl; set aside.

2) Take your brioche bread and slice off the crust; then cut lengthwise in ¼ inch slices.

3) Lay out a cloth napkin and place four of the ¼ inch slices lengthwise, slightly overlapping on the cloth napkin.

4) Crack the egg and beat to make an egg wash; lightly brush the edges of the bread slices and where they overlap to create a seal.

5) Spoon some of the crab salad onto the bread.

6) Use the napkin to roll the bread as if you were rolling sushi; move the bread from the cloth to plastic wrap.

7) To create a tight seal, wrap the crab roll in the plastic and refrigerate 10 – 15 minutes.

8) Heat up skillet to medium heat, add a little canola oil or olive oil to pan.

9) Remove the crab roll from plastic and place in a sauce pan set on medium heat. Cook for about two minutes until brown.

To Serve: Cut in half and serve with a little aioli and side salad.

© 2018 KPNX