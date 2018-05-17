He's been to Vegas and Seattle. Friday, Paul Gerke makes his last stop on the 'Where is Gerke going?' tour.

Join Paul's adventure in the city known for its cable cars, 'golden' bridge, and tech culture. It is home to one of the seven wonders of the world and the accordion is its top musical instrument.

His final (for now) destination: San Francisco.

Would you be able to bike down the famous, steep Lombard Street with its eight hairpin turns or ride a cable car?

Tune in to 12 Today to learn more about:

• The largest farmer's market in the country

• A video game museum

• Alcatraz

• A fortune cookie factory

• A sourdough bread bakery

• The "painted ladies" row houses

This Friday, Paul Gerke shows all the reasons why tourists go to San Francisco during the summer.

You also have the opportunity to win a "Where is Gerke Going?" t-shirt.

ENTER HERE (Contest runs until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 18.)

Watch all the places Paul visits in San Francisco below.

The Walt Disney Family Museum

The Presidio

Capturing the magic of San Francisco

Looking for good fortune in San Francisco

Lots of laughs at Beach Blanket Babylon

Breaking bread at Boudin Bakery

© 2018 KPNX