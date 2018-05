As 12 News wraps up "Where is Gerke going?" for May, you have a chance to get in on the excitement.

Enter to win a limited edition t-shirt as Paul makes his final trip for the month. (And tune in Friday to see where he goes next!)

This contest opens at 12:01 a.m. on May 17, 2018 and closes at 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2018.

You can enter by liking Paul's Facebook page or by entering your email address.

© 2018 KPNX-TV