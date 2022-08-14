Harkins Theatres will screen 'Grease' in honor of Olivia Newton-John

The Valley theatre chain said proceeds from the Sunday screening of "Grease" will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres is paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John this Sunday by screening "Grease" at all of its Valley locations.

The Australian actress and singer known for playing Sandy in the hit 1978 musical died Monday after a decades-long battle with cancer.

Newton-John was one of the world's most successful entertainers of the late 1970s, having won multiple Grammys and recording 14 top 10 singles just in the U.S. alone.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and went on to found the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Harkins said all of its theatres will honor Newton-John's memory by screening "Grease" at 4 p.m. and proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Australia's acting Prime Minister Richard Marles said this week the singer's death felt like the end of an era for a generation who grew up watching “Grease” and said, “It feels like the world is a little emptier without Olivia Newton-John as a part of it.”

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.