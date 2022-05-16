'Bill & Ted' will be screened outside Circle K to commemorate closure

Harkins Theatres is hosting two showings of "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" this week to commemorate the closure of a local Circle K that was used in the movie.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Harkins Theatres is bidding farewell to the local Circle K featured in "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" by screening the 1989 comedy twice on Wednesday.

For one night only, Harkins is screening the time-traveling film in the parking lot where one of the movie's pivotal scenes was shot back in the 1980s.

The Circle K store near Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive was the shooting location where buddies Bill and Ted first encountered the phone booth that sent them traveling back in time to finish their history homework.

Fans were devastated to recently learn that Circle K decided to shut down this Tempe location.

To commemorate the loss, Harkins is hosting a special event that involves screening the film twice Wednesday night. The event will also include a trivia contest, photo booth, 1980s music, and a popcorn truck.

Harkins added a late-night showing that starts at 10:45 p.m. after the earlier showing quickly sold out.

Event tickets are $15, which includes admission and a medium popcorn. Seating is very limited and tickets may sell out fast.

