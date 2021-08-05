Harkins snack trucks will be 'popping' up across Valley

Local moviegoers no longer need to go to the movies to buy Harkins Theatres' brand of snacks.

PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres is bringing its popular brand of popcorn to the streets by introducing a food truck that will become available across the Valley.

Patrons of the Arizona-based theatre chain no longer have to visit a cineplex to enjoy the company's award-winning buttery popcorn, since it will soon become available in mobile trucks stationed throughout the Phoenix area.

The company announced this week that its trucks will be equipped with freshly-popped movie theatre popcorn, cheesy nachos, hot dogs, soft pretzels and cotton candy.

For $500, the Harkins trucks can be booked for private parties and serve up to 50 guests at a time.

The company intends to place its new popcorn trucks at community events and festivals throughout the Valley in the coming months.

Information on where the popcorn truck will be stationed can be found at the company's website.

