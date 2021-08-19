Gila Bend residents allowed free U-Haul storage after devastating flood

Gila Bend residents affected by the monsoon storms and flooding are now able to house their belongings for free at a near by U-Haul for 30 days.

GILA BEND, Ariz. — U-Haul is allowing Gila Bend residents whose homes suffered flood damage to store their belongings for free for 30 days, as well as U-Box container usage, according to a press release.

After last weekend's monsoon storms hit Gila Bend, a state of emergency was declared.

Several agencies showed up to help and 30 people were rescued from their rooftops as floodwaters topped five feet.

Two people died in the flooding, including a man who was trying to rescue someone else before being swept away.

“Gila Bend is a tight-knit community, and everyone knows someone who was affected by the flash flood,” said Carl Cabaniss, U-Haul Company of Western Arizona president. “Neighbors were being rescued off rooftops and many people are looking for a secure place to store their items."

If you would like more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or want to arrange your 30 days of free self-storage you should contact the nearest facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Casa Grande

242 N. Camino Mercado

Casa Grande, AZ 85122

(520) 836-9323

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Estrella Mountain

1126 N. Citrus Road

Goodyear, AZ 85338

(623) 455-6280