State makes $200,000 available in recovery efforts in Gila Bend flooding

A Declaration of Emergency issued by Arizona made recovery funds available for the devastating Gila Bend flooding.

GILA BEND, Ariz. — Up to $200,000 has been made available to Gila Bend recovery efforts after devastating flooding overcame the community over the weekend.

Two people died, at least 30 were rescued from the rooftops of their homes and over 100 people were displaced from their homes due to the flooding, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The National Weather Service still has a Flash Flood Warning in place until Tuesday, as more heavy rainfall is expected in the area.

The state's issuance of a Declaration of Emergency is what allowed the funds to be used in response to monsoon damage in Gila Bend.

Gov. Doug Ducey also directed the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in support of field operations.

“It’s crucial that we address the fallout of this flooding immediately before this causes more harm to our communities," Ducey said in a news release. "We knew that there would be challenges that come from monsoon season, and we are prepared to address this. Our number one priority remains protecting people, pets and property throughout Arizona.”

Gila Bend mayor, Chris Riggs, declared a State of Emergency in the community due to all of the flooding Saturday morning. American Red Cross is assisting those in need in the area and is set up at Gila Bend High School. The Gila Bend Community Center is open for those needing to evacuate.

Over 100 volunteers and residents worked to clean up the damage over the weekend.

