'It's catastrophic': Local contractors fixing hundreds of roofs after monsoon storms

Several homes in Scottsdale suffered severe damage after strong winds knocked trees onto roofs.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monsoon storm clean-up continues across the valley as fallen trees are being removed from homes.

A local contractor told 12News he's seen damaged roofs ranging in severity from loose shingles to holes down through the ceiling.

"Huge crash, boom," Scottsdale homeowner Michael Mulcahy said. "I thought (it) was thunder."

It was not thunder, but strong winds knocked a massive tree into Mulcahy's home Tuesday night.

“I turned around and was like something’s different and realized the tree was no longer there," Mulcahy said.

He won't know the full extent of the damage to his home until after a crane lifts the tree from his roof, but he can guess it's pretty severe.

“Waiting to see under the tree, but it punched through the master bedroom ceiling," Mulcahy said.

Mulcahy isn't alone.

United Contracting Group said the team received hundreds of calls for roof damage repairs since Tuesday night.

“When you have a situation like that, it is, it’s catastrophic," Project Manager Chris Carbone said. “It’s very extensive, the damage on all types of different roofing systems, as well as exterior elevation."

Carbone said most of the damage he's seen is severe enough to be paid for through homeowner's insurance.

“You want to make sure you’re dealing with a reputable company regardless," Carbone said.

When looking for a contractor or repair company, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns people should avoid storm chasers.

“They move to where the storms are. They may take your funds and then they may go to where the next storm may be," BBB Operations Engagement Lead Jasmine Hill said.

Hill said people should always check a company's license, reviews and complaints before hiring them for repairs.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it is then," Hill said. "Make sure you use those, those little inklings that you have because most times we are right and we don’t want to get scammed when you’re already going through something that’s bad."

Homeowners can find a company's rating with the BBB by searching online or calling.

