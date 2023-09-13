How much did it rain in the Valley last night? Let's look at the numbers

We have a look at the storm damage, rainfall totals, and weather conditions after Tuesday night's monsoon storms.

PHOENIX — Tuesday night's storms brought flooding, damage, and power outages to swaths of the Valley, but we're not out of the woods yet.

With lots of humidity still in the air, storm chances are going to carry over into Wednesday. Keep an eye out for storm threats such as heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds and hail.

The storms even forced the closure of Zaharis Elementary School in Mesa on Wednesday. Officials said classes were canceled to assess damage from the storms.

And the storms continued into this morning. A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for Mesa, Scottsdale, and Tempe until 7:15 a.m.

Residents from Goodyear to Mesa were also feeling the weather last night, with several homes suffering from storm damage and downed trees.

Falcon Field airport in Mesa was severely damaged, with multiple hangars shredded by the storm. Several planes at the airport were damaged as well, but there's no estimated cost of damages at this time.

Looking back at the rainfall totals from overnight, the numbers varied across the Valley. Here's a breakdown of where the rain fell.

Rainfall

Central Phoenix: 0.35"

Uptown Phoenix: 0.71"

North Phoenix: 0.08"

Phoenix Zoo: 0.24"

Phoenix Mountains Preserve: 0.20"

Tempe: 0.24"

Scottsdale: 0.59"

Glendale: 0.24"

Paradise Valley: 0.08"

Mesa: 0.12"

Falcon Field Airport: 1.5"

Holden Ranch: 0.94"

Apache Junction: 0.24"

Litchfield Park: 0.39"

Goodyear: 0.12"

Chandler: 0.04"

We'll continue to track the storm chances Wednesday. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

