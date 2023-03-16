Cleanup efforts underway in Sedona after flooding

NWS said that because of snowmelt at higher elevations and rain, minor to moderate flooding was forecast along Oak Creek.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEDONA, Ariz. — A flood warning for Oak Creek in Sedona was downgraded to an advisory Thursday, hours after some residents were told to prepare for evacuations.

The City of Sedona said in a statement around 6 p.m. Wednesday that a dozen areas, including the Rancho Sedona RV park and the Center for the New Age were in “go” status, meaning they should evacuate immediately.

A shelter for the area was set up at the gym of Camp Verde Middle School as a precaution.

But the National Weather Service in Flagstaff said only minor to moderate flooding was expected Thursday along Oak Creek, Wet Beaver Creek, the Verde River and the Little Colorado River.

Eileen Thompson got the alert on her phone. "Getting that text on my phone last night and then all the lightning and thunder. It's pretty exciting. I like extremes," said Thompson.

The weather agency said that because of snowmelt at higher elevations and rain, minor to moderate flooding was forecast along Oak Creek, affecting access roads, buildings and residences.

Morgan Rice was trying to go north on highway 89A through Oak Creek.

"All the little dry creeks were all flooded," said Rice.

But the water didn’t stop him. Huge rockslides came down the highway overnight.

These are photos from ADOT as they closed the road.

*REMINDER*



SR 89A remains closed between Sedona and Flagstaff (mileposts 375-398) due to rocks on the roadway.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/kkcCo3kHUy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 16, 2023

The creek was nearing a flood stage level of 14 feet Wednesday evening, but weather officials said water had receded to about 9 feet by 4 a.m. Thursday.

Arizona Weather

Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.