Satellite photo shows Arizona High Country covered in snow

As skies cleared over Arizona, satellite images showed where snow blanketed the higher terrain of the southwest.

PHOENIX — After a few stormy days across Arizona, the region is starting to see clearing skies. While the temperatures are still relatively cold, blue skies and sunshine are now set to dominate the area for the next few days.

Along with the beautiful weather, we are also treated to some incredible views of the Grand Canyon State.

Even from space.

The Twitter account for the National Weather Service in Phoenix recently shared a satellite photo of Arizona covered in snow. In the photo, you can see the higher terrains covered in white.

Take a look at the view in the embedded tweet below.

The clear skies today is offering a great view of the snow across the region after Tuesday's cold weather system. Can see the snow covered Four Peaks from here in Phoenix.🏔️ #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/oA7wVczjkI — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 16, 2023

The tweet also says you can see snow on the Four Peaks in Phoenix.

