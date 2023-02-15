Here's how to prepare for Thursday's freeze warnings in the Valley

Freezing temperatures are not the norm for the Valley. This is how you can protect your plants and car.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — After a series of winter storms, we've got one of the coldest mornings of the season coming up on Thursday. Much of the state, including the Valley, is facing hard freeze warnings.

Most of us probably aren't used to dealing with the cold, so here's what you need to know to prepare.

Getting your pets ready

Just bring them inside. Fur only does so much to insulate an animal, and it's almost always going to be best to have them inside where it's warm.

Remember the saying: If you're cold, they're cold.

Getting your plants ready

Here are a few tips you can do to protect your plants:

Cover your plants, either with a freeze cloth or cold frame. Or, you can cover them with blankets, bed sheets, and even buckets if the plant is small.

Water the soil (not the plant leaves) before the freeze, According to GardeningKnowHow.com, you can help the plant's roots and lower branches survive by insulating them with ice near the base.

Bring lights outside or outdoor heaters for extra warmth.

Consider bringing plants indoors.

While some native plants can withstand frigid weather, you can minimize the damage by choosing plants that are appropriate for Arizona’s climate zone. Different plants can freeze and die at different temperatures.

Getting your pipes ready

According to Consumer Reports, bursting pipes are some of the "most common causes of property damage during frigid weather."

Here are some ways to prevent pipes from freezing via the American Red Cross:

If your water supply lines are in your garage, close your garage doors.

Allow warm air to circulate around the plumbing by opening kitchen and bathroom cabinets

Is it really cold outside? Let cold water drip from faucets that are connected to exposed pipes. "Running water through the pipe - even at a trickle - helps prevent pipes from freezing," American Red Cross writes.

Keep the thermostat at the same temperature ALL day. Your heating bill might be higher, but the repair job for burst pipes will cost you much more.

Leaving during the freezing temps? Keep the heat on at a temperature 55 degrees or above.

Getting your car ready

As it gets colder outside, the less power your car battery has to turn the engine over and start it. And at the same time, the engine itself gets harder for the battery and starter to turn over because the lubricants thicken as they get colder.

When it comes to defrosting your windshield and door handles, remember: Use warm water, not hot water. The temperature shock of pouring hot water onto your vehicle can crack glass and damage paint.

Although we're not expected to see temperatures cold enough to severely impact your engine, here are a few products that could help if you're in the High Country:

An inline heater for a lower radiator hose -- all you do is cut the hose, take an inch or two section out of it, and install the heater. When it's plugged in, the heated coolant circulates through the block.

A block heater is an electric heating element that gets installed into a hole in the engine block and sits in the liquid coolant. When you plug it in, it circulates and warms the entire engine.

A battery heater blanket. All you need to do is unclamp the battery and wrap the blanket around it and secure it and when you plug it in, it will raise the temperature of the battery to 70 degrees.

Honestly, you probably won't need these in an Arizona freeze. Still, it's a good option to keep in mind if you ever move to a colder climate.

Widespread freezing temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday mornings. Remember to prepare for the cold by checking on the "4 P's" because People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes are the most vulnerable to freeze events . #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/SG88Am74rN — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 15, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Arizona Weather