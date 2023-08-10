Gun, BB gun found at Cesar Chavez HS in 2 separate incidents

School officials say the two incidents reported Thursday morning are unrelated.

PHOENIX — A firearm and a BB gun were found Thursday morning at Cesar Chavez High School in two separate incidents.

At about 8 a.m., staff received a report of a possible weapon at the Laveen campus, located near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. Staff confirmed the report to be true and contacted law enforcement.

A student was placed in custody and the gun was secured, according to Phoenix Union High School District.

Students and staff resumed class, but not without another interruption.

At 11:30 a.m., the school was locked down as staff searched for a student of interest. During the investigation, they discovered a BB gun and secured it. The lockdown was lifted within a few minutes and Phoenix police again were contacted.

A spokesperson for the district said the two incidents are unrelated.

