Cottonwood police officer killed in off-duty motorcycle accident

Jody Makuch was riding his motorcycle off-duty through Cottonwood when a driver drifted left of center and struck him head-on.

PHOENIX — An officer from a police department in northern Arizona was killed in an off-duty accident on Sunday.

Commander Jody Makuch of the Cottonwood Police Department was identified as the officer, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Monday.

According to the department, Makuch was driving on State Route 89A at Willard Street in Cottonwood when he was hit head-on in a car accident.

Officials said Jason Howard Engel was driving southbound when he allegedly blew a red light, swerved to avoid a vehicle and struck Makuch head-on while the commander was on his motorcycle.

Makuch was off-duty at the time of the accident. The accident took place around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating. Engel was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on a manslaughter charge, but additional charges are pending.

The Northern Arizona University Police Department said in a Facebook post that Makuch frequently worked overtime events on campus and was a member of the team that hosts the Arizona Leadership Education And Development program for high school youth.

Makuch's daughter attended the university and was a student employee of the university's police department, according to NAU PD.

"Please keep the Makuch family and the Cottonwood Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this very difficult time," the department wrote.

-- Off-Duty Cottonwood Police Commander Dies In Crash Caused By Impaired Driver On SR-89A In Cottonwood --



Read more at https://t.co/k8abBQWUky.#AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/q8KUgpN4CV — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 8, 2020