2 people hospitalized following Phoenix car crash

A man and a woman, both 70-years-old, were transferred to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night
Credit: 12 News

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on 56th Street and Sweetwater Avenue Wednesday night. 

Five patients were on the scene of the accident. One man and one woman, both 70-years-old, were transferred to the hospital, fire personnel said. 

The other three patients refused transport. 

There is no information about whether or not any impairment played a role in the collision. 

Video from Sky 12 shows the intersection being closed where authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

