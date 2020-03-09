2 people hospitalized following Phoenix car crash

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on 56th Street and Sweetwater Avenue Wednesday night.
Five patients were on the scene of the accident. One man and one woman, both 70-years-old, were transferred to the hospital, fire personnel said.
The other three patients refused transport.
There is no information about whether or not any impairment played a role in the collision.
Video from Sky 12 shows the intersection being closed where authorities investigate.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.