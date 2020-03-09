2 people hospitalized following Phoenix car crash

A man and a woman, both 70-years-old, were transferred to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on 56th Street and Sweetwater Avenue Wednesday night.

Five patients were on the scene of the accident. One man and one woman, both 70-years-old, were transferred to the hospital, fire personnel said.

The other three patients refused transport.

There is no information about whether or not any impairment played a role in the collision.

Video from Sky 12 shows the intersection being closed where authorities investigate.