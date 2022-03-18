Valley weekend traffic report for March 18 - March 21

Vanessa Ramirez has the latest on the closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of what you can expect on Valley roads this weekend.

West Valley

I-10 eastbound is closed between Avondale Boulevard and Loop 101 for pavement resurfacing from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. I-10 eastbound on-ramps closed at Dysart Road, Fairway Drive, Avondale Boulevard and 99th Avenue. The Loop 101 northbound ramp also closed.

I-10 eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp are closed at Miller Road starting Friday 10 p.m. and continues for approximately six weeks for reconstruction as part of the I-10 widening project. Drivers will be able to use detours via the nearby Watson Road interchange. Mostly overnight lane restrictions along I-10 can also be expected at times in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 for widening work.

I-10 westbound is narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Watson Road from Saturday 9 a.m. to Sunday 10 p.m. for widening project.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is narrowed to three lanes between Tatum Boulevard and SR 51 for pavement maintenance from Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m.

Loop 101 is narrowed to three lanes between 7th Street and 7th Avenue for pavement maintenance from Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m. The Loop 101 westbound on-ramps at 7th Avenue and 7th Street are closed.

Loop 101 westbound HOV ramp to SR 51 southbound is closed for pavement maintenance from Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m. Traffic can use the general-purpose exit on Loop 101 eastbound to reach SR 51 southbound.

East Valley

SR 143 northbound is closed between I-10 and Washington Street for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Saturday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. Drivers should use alternate routes including I-10 westbound to the west entrance to Sky Harbor Airport and US 60 to the Loop 101 to the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) westbound.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

