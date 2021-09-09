Person dead after crash near Broadway Road and Loop 202 exit in Mesa

Police have closed the roadway while they investigate the scene, the Mesa Police Department said.

MESA, Ariz. — A deadly crash caused the closure on Broadway Road and the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway overpass in Mesa Thursday morning, the Mesa Police Department said.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Broadway Road have been closed near the 202 exit, police said. There was no estimated time given for reopening the roadway.

The two-vehicle accident took place when a Kia Soul was traveling westbound on Broadway Road across the Red Mountain Freeway overpass and a BMW was traveling northbound on the Loop 202 freeway off-ramp heading north, the department said. The Kia Soul ran a red light and collided with the BMW.

The driver of the Kia Soul did not survive the accident after hitting the barrier wall, police said. The other driver was not injured.

The Mesa Police Department does not think impairment is a factor at this time. Names are not being released until next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News