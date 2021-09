Arizona Department of Public Safety wants the public's help in gaining information on a collision that happened near Union Hills Drive.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for help to identify a vehicle that dropped a wheelbarrow on a state road in Glendale, which then caused a major collision

On Aug. 29, at around 4 p.m., a white pickup truck was carrying a wheelbarrow that fell off on southbound State Route 101 near Union Hills Drive, according to AZDPS.

If you witnessed the vehicle that dropped the wheelbarrow or have any information regarding the incident contact AZDPS at 602-223-2212.

