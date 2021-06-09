Delays expected along I-17 near Camp Verde, Black Canyon City

The Arizona Department of Transportation said motorists traveling south on Interstate 17 near Camp Verde can expect long delays Monday afternoon.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Motorists traveling south along Interstate 17 should expect long delays as many travelers start heading back to the Valley at the end of the Labor Day weekend.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said a multi-mile backup has been reported outside Camp Verde, between mileposts 291 and 287.

Delays may additionally be seen outside Cordes Junction, between mileposts 271 and 262, and around the Sunset Point rest area near Black Canyon City.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes or postpone travel. ADOT did not indicate when traffic along I-17 may start to clear up.

As of 7:30 p.m., ADOT said much of the traffic has calmed down, but there is still back up near Black Canyon City.

Heavy delays continue on I-17 from before Camp Verde to past Black Canyon City. Drivers are encouraged to consider other routes or postpone travel.



Check your route before heading out with the ADOT Alerts & AZ 511 apps: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM#I17 #aztraffic https://t.co/52rd4JDdC1 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 6, 2021

Traffic in the area was severely backed up Friday afternoon as well due to a crash involving a big rig and a surge in commuters.

Six major crashes happened across the Valley during the holiday weekend, leaving three people dead and over a dozen people hurt.

