Man dead after tractor-trailer collision on I-17, police say

The collision was reportedly caused by the 32-year-old man when he ran out into traffic on the interstate near Bethany Home Road, Arizona DPS troopers said.

PHOENIX — A 32-year-old man is dead after being involved in a tractor-trailer collision on Interstate 17 early Thursday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

The man, who has yet to be identified by authorities, reportedly ran out onto the southbound lanes of I-17 near Bethany Home Road at 5:23 a.m., DPS said. He was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. There is no word on why the man was in the roadway.

The incident caused a major traffic backup on the southbound lanes of I-17 throughout rush hour Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has outlined best practices for pedestrians staying safe near roadways on its website.

"The best way to avoid an accident is by being knowledgeable of basic walking safety tips and being aware of your environment," ADOT said.

Elderly and young children are more likely to be injured in a pedestrian accident, according to the department. Safety tips include:

Using sidewalks is the safest method

Face oncoming traffic if forced to walk on the shoulder of a road

Wear bright, white clothing in the day and reflective clothing or carry a flashlight at night to stay visible.

Use crosswalks, look both ways, cross only at corners and obey pedestrian signals at intersections when crossing the street.

Walk across the street instead of running

Be cautious around parked cars

Latest Arizona News