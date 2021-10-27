Dirt bike rider dies after crashing into Phoenix police SUV

The crash happened in north Phoenix near 39th and Sweetwater avenues around 6 p.m.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after authorities said he crashed his dirt bike into a Phoenix police SUV Wednesday night. The crash happened in north Phoenix near 39th and Sweetwater avenues around 6 p.m.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the victim, identified as a 32-year-old Brant Antwon Deshawn, slammed into a marked police Chevrolet Tahoe. Authorities said Deshawn was traveling eastbound on Sweetwater Avenue and crashed into the SUV that was attempting to turn left on 39th Avenue from westbound Sweetwater Avenue.

Officials later said Deshawn was not wearing a helmet and died after being taken to the hospital. It's unknown who was at fault or if the officer was responding to a call with lights and sirens.

In a release from Phoenix police, officials said the dirt bike was not licensed for roadway use and was not equipped with a headlight.

The officer wasn’t hurt in the crash.

