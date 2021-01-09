ADOT participates in national roadway cleanup campaign

Arizonans help and have great results after a statewide 'National Cleanup Day.'

ARIZONA, USA — Arizonans helped clean up 150 bags or 2,053 pounds of trash from alongside Arizona highways, ADOT reports.

National Cleanup Day was on Sept. 28 and 40 groups from Page, Yuma, Concho, Vernon, Show Low, Prescott, Chino Valley, Congress, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Tucson, Bouse, Claypool, Sahuarita and Bullhead City all participated, according to a press release.

Volunteers helped drivers on state highway systems by removing litter such as cigarette butts, plastic bags and bottles and other trash, according to ADOT.

Car bumpers and refrigerator doors were also found along the way. A dangerous type of trash for travelers can result in crashes such as the major crash that took place in early September after a wheelbarrow fell from a pickup truck.

