I-10 westbound closed near Chandler following crash

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the closure is due to a crash at milepost 174, near State Route 587.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Chandler, according to authorities.

ADOT said there is no estimated time for the reopening of the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to try to find an alternative route.

Details about possible injuries are unavailable.

I-10 WB near SR 587 (MP 174): A serious crash has been reported. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/0FFa9f73hO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 13, 2023

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

