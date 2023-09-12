I-10 westbound closed near Chandler following crash

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Chandler, according to authorities.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the closure is due to a crash at milepost 174, near State Route 587.
ADOT said there is no estimated time for the reopening of the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.
Drivers should expect delays and are urged to try to find an alternative route.
Details about possible injuries are unavailable.
This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
Get to know 12News
At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.
12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.
We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.
12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.
Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.