Head-on crash results in 2 dead, 2 injured southeast of Fountain Hills

Both drivers in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A head-on crash southeast of Fountain Hills left two people dead and two others with life-threatening injuries.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash scene in the area of Bush Highway and Sheep’s Crossing at approximately 11:26 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. According to MCSO, the incident was a head-on crash with two people in each car.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. Each car had one passenger and both individuals were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said it is unknown what led to the crash and the investigation, led by MCSO crimes detectives, is pending.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed