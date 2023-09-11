Phoenix police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

The crash happened near 7th Street and McDowell Road Sunday night, leaving a man dead.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead Sunday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and McDowell Road, police said.

49-year-old Magellan Rutaneahwa was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound while crossing the road against the light, according to police reports. The vehicle then took off from the scene of the crash.

First responders found Rutaneahwa with serious injuries, and took him to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities did not release identifying information about the vehicle involved.

Officials believe that speed was a factor in the crash, and ask that anyone with information call Silent Witness.

