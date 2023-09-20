2 in critical condition after head-on crash in north Phoenix

The collision happened in north Phoenix and is being investigated by Phoenix police.

PHOENIX — A head-on crash in north Phoenix left two people in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash happened Wednesday evening near 35th Avenue and West Greenway Road. A woman in her 70s was transported in extremely critical condition and a woman in her 40s was transported in critical condition, authorities said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the incident has been turned over to the Phoenix Police Department for investigation.

