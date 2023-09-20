x
Crash in Phoenix leaves motorcyclist dead

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near 43rd Street and McDowell Road, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle that left the motorcyclist dead Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near 43rd Street and McDowell Road, a representative with the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Otis Hayward with serious injuries. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died. The other vehicle involved stayed on the scene.

Investigators believe that Hayward was driving west on McDowell Road when the other vehicle turned out in front of him, leading to the crash. No one but Hayward was injured, and police don't believe impairment to be a factor.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out