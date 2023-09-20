Crash in Phoenix leaves motorcyclist dead

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near 43rd Street and McDowell Road, Phoenix police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle that left the motorcyclist dead Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near 43rd Street and McDowell Road, a representative with the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Otis Hayward with serious injuries. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died. The other vehicle involved stayed on the scene.

Investigators believe that Hayward was driving west on McDowell Road when the other vehicle turned out in front of him, leading to the crash. No one but Hayward was injured, and police don't believe impairment to be a factor.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous