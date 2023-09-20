Multiple pedestrians injured after 2-car crash in Phoenix

Crews were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Tatum and Shea boulevards on Wednesday.

PHOENIX — Several pedestrians have been involved in a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix, the city's fire department said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 1 p.m. near Tatum and Shea boulevards Wednesday afternoon.

Crews found two cars involved in a crash, one of which struck four pedestrians, Phoenix fire said. Officials added one person did require extrication from underneath one of the vehicles.

Four people were transported to the hospital in critical conditions. The victims were two men and two women, but their identities weren't immediately known.

Authorities said Tatum Boulevard will be closed from Shea Boulevard to Desert Cove Avenue for an "unknown amount of time."

Phoenix police is now investigating the scene.

Firefighters are on the scene of a two vehicle accident involving multiple pedestrians. Please avoid the area.



⚠️ Road Closure ⚠️



Tatum Blvd will be closed from Shea Blvd to Desert Cove Ave for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/hwHuGpXDR3 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) September 20, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

Up to Speed