Could fiber-reinforced concrete help cut down on construction costs and time?

PHOENIX — Millions of tons of concrete are poured worldwide to make our buildings, bridges, and buildings.



The material is often the foundation for much of our modern architecture. However, the main way of reinforcing the material has been using rebar. It's a technique that goes back decades.



“It’s a traditional field that we have used the same methodology that has worked for over a hundred years,” said Arizona State University School of Engineering Professor Barzin Mobasher.



Mobasher said that builders and engineers should use fiber-reinforced concrete instead. He said the technique can save money and cut down on construction time.



Fiber-reinforced concrete puts tiny fibers into the concrete mix. These fibers can be made from many different materials. However, the overall benefit is the same: the fibers help the concrete from suffering massive cracks that can hurt the structural integrity of the concrete.



Mobasher said recent projects show how much of a boon the fibers can be.

Recently, a Metro Phoenix light rail extension used fiber-reinforced concrete instead of rebar. The construction time and cost of the project went down.



“The cost reduced from an estimated $ 17 million and some change to $5 million,” Mobasher said.



ASU currently tests different concrete compounds to see how much stress they can handle and how they deal with wear and tear.