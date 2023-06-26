ASU legend Shaun McDonald ready for induction into 2023 Hall of Fame Class

One of the greatest Sun Devil wide receivers in program history speaks to the recent honor and adjusting to life after football.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State football and wide receiver Shaun McDonald are one in the same, one cannot exist without the other. McDonald will go down as one of the best wideouts in program history and the accolades certainly back it up.

McDonald was most recently announced as one of the six individuals to be inducted into the 2023 Sun Devil Hall of Fame class.

McDonald, baseball’s Jason Kipnis, track and field’s Jordan Clarke, water polo’s Addison McGrath, volleyball player Regina Mannix, track and field coach Greg Kraft (Hall of Distinction) and the 2007 women’s track and field team make up the 2023 class.

As for the stellar wideout, it's an honor he struggled to put into words.

"There's only been about like 30 guys in the last 20 years or so from ASU when we've had thousands of players go through the program," McDonald said. "So to be in there with guys like J.R. Redman, Pat Tillman, Jake Plummer and all those guys, it's just a true honor."

McDonald ended his career with seven 150-yard receiving games along with a legendary 2002 season. He caught a school-record 87 passes for a school-record 1,405 yards and 13 touchdowns (second-best in school history).

The shift in his game truly began his sophomore year when he began to hone his craft at an elite level.

"I started taking things more seriously my sophomore year," McDonald said. "We had the coaching change and that structure helped me reach my potential. I was in the weight room all the time, concentrating on football and getting on a schedule and being able to maximize my strengths."

You can say that again.

McDonald averaged more than 18 yards on 156 career catches with 24 touchdowns, and in 2001 averaged 23.5 yards per catch on 47 catches. The list seems never-ending as he is the only Sun Devil with two four-touchdown receiving games.

He earned his bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from ASU in 2005 and the St. Louis Rams drafted the wideout in the fourth round in the 2003 NFL Draft. The Hall of Famer played seven seasons in the NFL, including a 79-catch season with the Detroit Lions in 2007.

Now that McDonald has had an opportunity to reflect on his historic collegiate career, he is continually reminded by his unwavering commitment to honoring the 'Sun Devil way.'

"When I think about it, I think I'm most proud of just being an exciting type of player that gave his all to his team and the community," McDonald said.

Since retiring from the NFL, McDonald is working with the Yavapai Foundation fundraising for scholarship student-athletes to help give back in any capacity he can.

"I love that I get to deal with college athletics and help and give back and give opportunities that got me to where I am right now," McDonald said. "It makes me appreciate it more because now I see what it took for me to have what I did at the time," McDonald expressed. "I was lucky enough to have my school paid for and it's good to see the backend and how people have to work to get those scholarships funded."

The Shadow Mountain alum said he is grateful to have his name honored in the way it is and is eager for his legacy to inspire future generations, including his own children.

"A lot of people have been telling me, finally, finally it's happening," McDonald said. "They say it should have happened a long time ago but I am glad it has happened now so my son can witness it and see things that happened in the world and hopefully he strives for great things as well."

The group will be inducted on Oct. 7 during halftime of ASU’s football game against Colorado.

