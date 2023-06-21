ASU great Turner Washington reflects on historic career

The five-time National Champion talks about life on and off the track.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Multiple championships have always been a lofty goal for ASU's Turner Washington.

"It's a number I've always wanted to go after," the five-time National Champion said. "I wanted to fill a whole hand with rings and to be able to do that in six years of college is an incredible feeling."

Washington very well could be the greatest athlete to ever rep the maroon and gold when it's all said and done.

He graduates from Tempe as a five-time NCAA individual national champion with titles in discus and shot put back in 2021, a 2022 title in indoor shot put along with a discuss championship most recently in 2023.

It is a jaw-dropping resume, yet Washington acknowledged the path less traveled was an enduring one.

"It wasn't as easy I thought it'd be," Washington said. "Knowing that each year is going to have its own challenges. It's not just get to the peak of the mountain and keep climbing. No, there are always valleys."

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree either. Washington's father, Anthony Washington, competed in the Summer Olympics three times as a discus thrower plus he was a four-time national champion for USA Track and Field in discus.

Not to mention, for the second time in his career, Washington earned the West Region Male Field Athlete of the Year honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The accolades run long and the main piece responsible for his unwavering devotion to mastering his craft? Tradition.

"It's just kind of having to dig a lot deeper to find that motivation to honestly not fail ASU tradition," Washington said. "When I got here there was an expectation. And when the next athletes get here they'll have the same expectation."

Throughout his Sun Devil career, Washington highlighted the importance of balance between his mental health on and off the track. And with that balance, came the ability to surpass even his wildest expectations.

"That's who we are," Washington exclaimed. "People expect you to win and do well. It's a pressure, but pressure is what makes champions at the end of the day."

Washington is now training for the USA Track & Field Championships on July 9. After that, he will have his eyes set on the 2024 Summer Olympics.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12Sports on YouTube