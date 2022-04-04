Arizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel holds NHL’s longest active Ironman streak

Kessel has played in 970 consecutive games and counting

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel became the owner of the longest active "Ironman" streak in the NHL this week with 970 consecutive games played and counting.

Former Coyote Keith Yandle's streak was snapped at 989 games when the Philadelphia Flyers scratched him on April 2.

"I enjoy playing the game so, with me, unless I'm really, really bad, I'm always playing," Kessel told 12 News. "Fortunately I've gotten through it and some tough spots but I just enjoy playing so I always want to play."

Phil "The Thrill" hasn't missed a game since November 3, 2009. The 34-year-old didn't even miss the birth of his first child back in March thanks to the Coyotes setting him up with a charter flight from Detroit to Phoenix.

After welcoming his daughter Kapri to the world, Kessel rejoined his team in Toronto to keep the streak going.

"To make sure that Phil was able to be home, was able to see his daughter be born, to be able to fly back, able to keep the streak alive... It was a huge commitment by our ownership and we want that identity and want that reputation as a group," Coyotes legend Shane Doan said.

Kessel would have to play out the rest of Arizona's schedule and the first eight games of the 2022-2023 season to set the all-time NHL record for consecutive games played. Perhaps the added "Dad Strength" will help Kessel hit that mark later this year.

"Surviving in the league for that long... There are just a few players who have the talent and skill to do that," Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said.



The Coyotes host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 7 p.m.



