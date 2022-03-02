Ertz family tweets they are expecting a new baby

Julie Johnston Ertz took to Twitter Monday to announce she is expecting a baby with husband Zach Ertz.

PHOENIX — Congratulations are in order.

U.S. soccer start Julie Johnston Ertz announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz.

Ertz announced the pregnancy on Twitter Monday along with two photos of the couple.

"Adding to our starting lineup," she wrote on Twitter. "Baby Ertz!"

This is the first child for the couple. And by looking at the photos from the tweet, the family is ready to welcome their new addition.

Not much is known about her pregnancy as Ertz has not yet revealed the baby's due date or sex.

Looks like the Red Sea will be a little bigger for the Cardinals upcoming season!

Adding to our starting lineup…Baby Ertz! pic.twitter.com/1w0cOMkNCs — Julie Johnston Ertz (@julieertz) April 4, 2022

