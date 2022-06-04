Everything you need to know about Diamondbacks 2022 Opening Day

Here's how to be informed on Diamondbacks Opening Day on Thursday, April 7

PHOENIX — Baseball fans survived the 99-day lockout and now that wait will payoff as Opening Day 2022 begins Thursday across the league.

Here in Phoenix, the Arizona Diamondbacks are set for their 6:40 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.

Following the second-worst finish in franchise history with 110 losses, the Diamondbacks are eyeing growth in 2022.

For the third-straight season, the D-backs will tap Madison Bumgarner as their Opening Day pitcher, starting his 8th Opening Day in his career.

Gates are set to open at 4:30 p.m. and fans should be in their seats by 6 p.m. for Opening Day festivities including a Luke Air Force Base flyover and opening ceremony.

Tickets can be purchased for Opening Day and the rest of the series online, by calling 602-514-8400 or at the Chase Field box office.

Fans can also watch the broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona or listen with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM or TUDN 105.1 FM for Spanish speakers.

The four-game opening series will last through Sunday before welcoming the Houston Astros on April 12-13.

For a look at the full 2022 regular season schedule visit the Diamondbacks website.

You are formally invited to the biggest pool party in Arizona.



And it starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hHIZISDvn6 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 6, 2022

Food

Nationally recognized Chef Stephen Tilder has developed signature items throughout the Levy concessions:

Taste of Chase: Buffalo Chicken Sidewinders

Copper State Steaks: Cowboy Steak & Barbecue Brisket Dip w/ Fries

Big Dawgs: Home Team Favorite Dog

Burger Burger: Hatch Valley Whiskey Burger

Gonzo’s Grill: Flamin’ Hot Chicken Wrap

Entertainment:

Rally-backs with fan giveaways

Legends Racers

Hot dog derby

Special All-You-Can-Eat-Seats sections

Bullpen carts

Kids Run the Bases after Sunday home games.

First pitch: A father of three and beloved valley teacher who survived a COVID-19 related double-lung transplant, Bob Horbaczewski will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday night. Bob will be accompanied by his doctor, Dr. Bhuvin Buddhdev, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the Norton Thoracic Institute, Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center. Dr. Buddhdev was one of the two surgeons who completed Horbaczewski’s life-saving transplant and will share in the first-pitch moment.

Anthem: The national anthem will be performed by professional military vocalist Tech Sgt Lisa Cimino, assigned to the Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix.

The national anthem will be performed by professional military vocalist Tech Sgt Lisa Cimino, assigned to the Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix. Color Guard: The Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard will present the colors for the National Anthem.

The Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard will present the colors for the National Anthem. Flyover: Luke Air Force Base - Unit: 944th Fighter Wing - Aircraft: 4 x F-35.

