Lina's Lounge: A conversation with Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater

ARIZONA, USA — Throughout the NFL season, Cardinals Locker Room host Lina Washington will be sharing exclusive interviews in a segment called “Lina’s Lounge.” This week, we’re hearing from Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater.

Prater has set multiple NFL records over the course of his 16 seasons. Last year, he set a Cardinals franchise record with a 62-yard field goal in a win over the Minnesota Vikings. Arizona’s offense has struggled this season but Prater, one of the most consistent kickers in the league, has been able to put points on the board. Prater missed three games with a hip injury earlier this season, but he’s kicked with 100% accuracy in the six games he’s been available.

Lina Washington: We know you kicked in college, you kicked in high school, but I gotta know what did young Matt -- how did he decide to become a kicker?

Matt: I grew up playing soccer and baseball and a guy that kicked with, the Gramática boys: Martin, Bill and Santiago... Bill was actually drafted here and kicked here, and they were on my soccer team growing up. So, when they got in the kicking -- I'm one of four boys, they’re one of three boys -- and my dad's like, ‘Shoot! You guys can kick, why don't you try playing football?’ So, at one point all of us were playing and we kind of stuck with it and it's worked out.

LW: What would be your message to a young kicker here in high school? It's a hotbed for talent, so, what would be your message for a guy to be successful?

MP: Just being consistent. That's the hard part about kicking. Anybody can go out and hit a 50-yarder. It's just being consistent and making more kicks than you miss.

LW: I know we've seen you hit a 62-yarder a 64-yarder, but have you made a 70-yarder that we haven't seen yet?

MP: When I was younger, but I don’t know… I feel good I can go up around 65+ every single day I go out and kick. It just depends. If we had a little breeze behind this or some, maybe, but like I said before, it's just getting an opportunity because of field position. That has to be right before the end of the half or end of the game to even attempt something like that.

LW: What's your least-looking-forward-to-kicking stadium?

MP: Anywhere it's cold and windy. Chicago used to be tough their grass would be long... Anywhere Northeast is kind of tough.

LW: Yeah, it's tough. And what's it like kicking in State Farm Stadium?

MP: Nice. Yeah, you get the best of both worlds: you get grass and indoors so it's pretty much ideal for kicking.

LW: And you’re a father of three?

MP: Four -- three girls and one boy.

LW: Four now! Congratulations. I know that keeps you busy.

MP: For sure.

LW: What are some of your favorite activities with your kids?

MP: My oldest is a cheerleader and played flag football. My son’s playing football and plays hockey… Just got being involved. Like, Monday and Tuesday is my day to take them to school and pick them up. I got football practice tonight with my son… So just being involved and being around. Hopefully they're having fun doing whatever they're doing.

LW: What would be your message to the Bird Gang moving forward with this season?

MP: Just keep grinding. I think we got a good team, good locker room, I love being here. So yeah, hopefully we just keep getting better and see what happens.

LW: Hopefully we see some more records broken by Matt Prater, the Cardinals kicker… Steady Eddy here in the desert.

