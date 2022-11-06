Offensive woes continue, Cardinals fall to Seahawks 31-21

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Inconsistencies mount too high as the Arizona Cardinals fall to the Seattle Seahawks 31-21 on Sunday.
An unfortunate loss for Arizona (3-6) separates them even further from the top teams in the NFC West.
The Seahawks sacked Kyler Murray four times and held the offense to only 272 yards.
First quarter:
It took 13 games but the Cardinals finally scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the game.
Thanks to a solid run from Kyler Murray and efficient offensive production all-around. Murray then connected with DeAndre Hopkins to finish the drive and go up 7-3 early.
END OF 1: ARI 7, SEA 3
Second quarter:
Seattle answered back with a touchdown of their own to start the second quarter. Geno Smith connected with DK Metcalf after a 12-play drive to give the Seahawks a 10-7 lead.
The next four drives for both teams ended in three punts (2 from SEA, 1 from ARI) and a turnover on downs by Seattle.
On the final Cardinals drive, they had chances but a dropped pass by Robbie Anderson and a fumble on a fourth-and-four scramble by Murray ended the drive.
HALFTIME: SEA 10, ARI 7
Third quarter:
For the Cardinals, it's always been about the defense.
That is indeed how Arizona took the lead with 9:18 left in the third quarter. Zaven Collins read a pass perfectly and took it back to the endzone for the 14-10 lead.
It was Collins' first career interception and Arizona's 5th defensive touchdown of the season.
The lead however did not last long. To be exact it only lasted six and a half minutes.
Geno Smith connected with Tyler Lockett for six points and a 17-14 lead with 2:43 remaining in the quarter.
END OF 3: SEA 17, ARI 14
Fourth quarter:
Seattle extended the lead to two touchdowns with a 14-play drive ending in a short punch-in by Kenneth Walker III.
Despite struggling to get something going offensively outside of the opening drive, Arizona put together a timely drive to cut the deficit to three, late in the fourth quarter.
Murray connected with Zach Ertz for a short touchdown and handed the ball back to Seattle down 24-21 with 3:32 left.
Walker III shortly after recorded his second touchdown of the day, extending the lead to 11.
FINAL: SEA 31, ARI 21
