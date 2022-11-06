x
Cardinals

Offensive woes continue, Cardinals fall to Seahawks 31-21

The Cardinals fall to 3-6 on the season and push further away from the NFC West leader.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches a pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Inconsistencies mount too high as the Arizona Cardinals fall to the Seattle Seahawks 31-21 on Sunday.

An unfortunate loss for Arizona (3-6) separates them even further from the top teams in the NFC West.

The Seahawks sacked Kyler Murray four times and held the offense to only 272 yards.

First quarter:

It took 13 games but the Cardinals finally scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the game.

Thanks to a solid run from Kyler Murray and efficient offensive production all-around. Murray then connected with DeAndre Hopkins to finish the drive and go up 7-3 early.

END OF 1: ARI 7, SEA 3

Second quarter:

Seattle answered back with a touchdown of their own to start the second quarter. Geno Smith connected with DK Metcalf after a 12-play drive to give the Seahawks a 10-7 lead.

The next four drives for both teams ended in three punts (2 from SEA, 1 from ARI) and a turnover on downs by Seattle.

On the final Cardinals drive, they had chances but a dropped pass by Robbie Anderson and a fumble on a fourth-and-four scramble by Murray ended the drive.

HALFTIME: SEA 10, ARI 7

Third quarter:

For the Cardinals, it's always been about the defense.

That is indeed how Arizona took the lead with 9:18 left in the third quarter. Zaven Collins read a pass perfectly and took it back to the endzone for the 14-10 lead.

It was Collins' first career interception and Arizona's 5th defensive touchdown of the season.

The lead however did not last long. To be exact it only lasted six and a half minutes.

Geno Smith connected with Tyler Lockett for six points and a 17-14 lead with 2:43 remaining in the quarter.

END OF 3: SEA 17, ARI 14

Fourth quarter:

Seattle extended the lead to two touchdowns with a 14-play drive ending in a short punch-in by Kenneth Walker III.

Despite struggling to get something going offensively outside of the opening drive, Arizona put together a timely drive to cut the deficit to three, late in the fourth quarter.

Murray connected with Zach Ertz for a short touchdown and handed the ball back to Seattle down 24-21 with 3:32 left.

Walker III shortly after recorded his second touchdown of the day, extending the lead to 11.

FINAL: SEA 31, ARI 21

