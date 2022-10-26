Cardinals' Wilson earns NFC Defensive POTW honors for performance against Saints

The Arizona Cardinals cornerback had a stellar performance against the New Orleans Saints last week.

PHOENIX — It's been quite the week for Arizona Cardinals defensive back Marco Wilson. First, Wilson put in an amazing effort against the New Orleans Saints during last week's matchup on Thursday Night Football.

During the game, Wilson had three tackles, two passes defensed and one interception returned for a touchdown. Speaking of that pick, his celebration quickly went viral during the game, sprouting countless memes across the internet.

Jumping the metro gate when the attendant is looking away pic.twitter.com/6HEO16fZlH — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🎃 (@davejorgenson) October 21, 2022

marco doing things pic.twitter.com/h2XQRqNjqF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 24, 2022

That incredible interception helped the Cardinals earn a big victory. It also gave Wilson an amazing honor.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Wilson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7. Congrats to Wilson for this awesome award!

FOR DA MANDEM 😤@MJW_era has won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/JrEhDuCJ0F — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 26, 2022

Cardinals players won the weekly award seven times in 2021, including four times on defense; twice by former Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones, once by former linebacker Jordan Hicks and one time by current cornerback Byron Murphy.

